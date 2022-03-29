Resource Alert: Spanish translation of the Second Edition of the FCPA Resource Guide

Mexico City-based law firm Litigio Estratégico y Compliance has translated the Second Edition of A Resource Guide to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act into Spanish.

The FCPA Resource Guide was originally published in November 2012 and was updated in July 2020.

The Second Edition of A Resource Guide to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (July 2020) is here.

The unofficial translation includes both English and Spanish, and can be downloaded here.

Our thanks to Luis Dantón Martínez, a founding partner of LEC México, who is a regular contributor to the FCPA Blog, as well as also founding partners José Coto and Daniela Ortega Sosa, for making this resource available to readers.

An unofficial Chinese translation of the Resource Guide is available here.