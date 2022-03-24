The ABA International Anti-Corruption Committee, GW Law’s Government Procurement Law Program, and American University’s U.S. & International Anti-Corruption Law Program are hosting a virtual roundtable discussion on tackling demand-side corruption.

With Russia’s war in the Ukraine, there can be no doubt — kleptocracy is a national security threat. However, U.S. anti-corruption policy has focused almost exclusively on prosecuting companies for paying bribes, with little attention to the kleptocrats. During this virtual roundtable, we will address the demand side of corruption — legislative initiatives that would allow the U.S. to prosecute corrupt foreign officials, transparency legislation that makes it harder to launder money in the U.S., and new ideas on how to make it easier to forfeit the assets of oligarchs and kleptocrats and compensate their victims.

This virtual roundtable with anti-corruption experts will discuss the challenges facing the United States and other governments as they try to address the scourge of demand-side corruption.

The event will be held March 31st from 12-1:30 pm ET.

Speakers include:

Paul Massaro* , U.S. Helsinki Commission



Tom Firestone , Stroock, Stroock & Lavan



Jessica Tillipman , The George Washington University Law School



Scott Greytak , Transparency International, U.S. Office



Nancy Boswell, American University Washington College of Law

Click here to register for free.

* Paul Massaro serves on the staff of the U.S. Helsinki commission. The views expressed here are his own and do not represent an official position of the U.S. government.