World Bank debars consultant and managing director for bribery, mandates compliance training

The World Bank debarred a Nigerian consulting company and its managing director Wednesday for two years and ten months for improper payments connected to a project in Nigeria.

AIM Consultants Limited and its managing director, Amin Moussalli, are ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by the World Bank Group during the 34-month debarment.

According to the World Bank, AIM Consultants made improper payments totaling around $45,500 (Nigerian naira 12,954,400) to project officials during the implementation of two World Bank-financed consultancy services contracts. After receiving payments from the project, AIM Consultants transferred money to the personal accounts of the two “resident engineers.” The money was then transmitted to various project officials. Amin Moussalli authorized all the payments. This constitutes a corrupt practice under the World Bank’s Consultant Guidelines.

The $908 million World Bank-funded project was designed to reduce vulnerability to soil erosion in targeted sub-watersheds in Nigeria.

Following the 34-month debarment period, the sanction of AIM Consultants and Moussalli will convert to an 18-month conditional non-debarment.

As part of the settlement, Moussalli committed to undertaking corporate ethics training that demonstrates a commitment to personal integrity and business ethics. AIM Consultants committed to implementing an integrity compliance program that reflects the principles set out in the World Bank Group Integrity Compliance Guidelines, the World Bank said.

The settlement agreements provided for reduced periods of debarment in light of Moussalli’s and AIM Consultant’s voluntary corrective action, cooperation, and admission of the misconduct, the World Bank said.

The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the African Development Bank.

A list of all World Bank debarred entities and individuals is here.