KT Corporation pays $6.3 million to settle FCPA offenses with the SEC

South Korea’s largest telecom company, KT Corporation, paid the SEC $6.3 million Thursday to resolve charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by providing improper payments to government officials in South Korea and Vietnam.

In an internal administrative order, the SEC charged the Seoul-based company with violating the FCPA’s books and records and internal accounting controls provisions.

KT Corporation agreed to disgorge $2.3 million and pay a civil penalty of $3.5 million.

High-level executives in South Korea maintained “slush funds comprised of both off-the-books accounts and physical stashes of cash” from at least 2009 to 2017. Executives and other employees used the slush funds to bribe government officials, the SEC said.

The bribes included gifts, entertainment, and “illegal political contributions” to members of the Korean National Assembly serving on committees relevant to KT’s business.

According to the SEC, the slush fund in South Korea totaled around $1.3 million.