Nine companies disclose new FCPA investigations

So far in 2021, nine companies have disclosed new FCPA investigations. All nine new FCPA investigations disclosed by issuers remain active and open, according to the companies.

Among the industries represented in the new investigations are petrochemicals, technology, pharmaceuticals, beverages, life sciences, and renewable energy, according to FCPA Tracker.

Seven of the companies have disclosed countries involved in the investigations.

The nine countries mentioned are China, Mexico, Thailand, Brazil, Ukraine, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, and Japan.

In 2021, there have been four corporate FCPA enforcement actions: Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Limited, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and WPP plc.

All of the companies are headquartered outside of the United States.

Countries involved in these settlements include Mozambique, Brazil, India, China, Peru, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia.