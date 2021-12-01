Job: Compliance Analyst (Legal)

Job Title: Compliance Analyst (Legal)

Employer: Newpark Resources

Location: The Woodlands, Texas USA

Description: Under direct supervision, assists with developing and communicating various policies and procedures to be performed by worldwide staffs. May perform various compliance reviews worldwide. Monitors compliance to policies and procedures. Supports investigations/reviews related to “Hotline” of similar reports. Coordinates and supports legal compliance training courses and ethics surveys/verification. Works on alleviation of non-compliance areas. . . Continue reading