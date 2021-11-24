 Skip to content

What we’re thankful for

On the fourth Thursday every November, Americans gather with their loved ones to celebrate a ritual of gratitude. At the FCPA Blog, we’re thankful.

We’re thankful for British motorcycles, Cuban cigars, Japanese cars, Scotch whiskey, Taiwanese bubble tea, and French wine.

We’re thankful for the good and great people we get to work with every day.

We’re thankful for our loyal friends and supporters. Whether you’ve been reading for 14 years or 14 minutes, we’re glad you’re here.

Happy Thanksgiving.

In ordinary life we hardly realize that we receive a great deal more than we give, and that it is only with gratitude that life becomes rich.

― Deitrich Bonhoeffer

