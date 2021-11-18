Job: Anti-Corruption Compliance Officer

Job Title: Anti-Corruption Compliance Officer

Employer: TIAA

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina USA

Description: Manage the Enterprise Anti-Corruption Compliance Program to ensure compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), UK Bribery Act, and other similar laws. As a subject matter expert in this field, the Anti-Corruption Compliance Officer advises senior management and business lines on corruption-related issues and independently manages large projects . . . Continue reading