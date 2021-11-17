Job: Head of Risk Transformation

Job Title: Head of Risk Transformation

Employer: Lextegrity, Inc.

Location: Remote

Description: We are looking for a Head of Risk Transformation who will be responsible for serving as Lextegrity’s risk and compliance subject matter expert across Lextegrity’s product lines. The Head of Risk Transformation provides domain expertise and ensures Lextegrity’s products capture the perspective and emerging needs of risk professionals in the areas of Compliance, Audit, Investigations, Finance and Procurement . . . Continue reading