World Bank debars management advisory firm for conflict of interest violations

The World Bank debarred a Kenyan management consultancy and advisory company Wednesday for one year and nine months for a fraudulent practice connected to a project in Somalia.

Africa Development Professional Group Ltd. (ADP) is ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by the World Bank Group during the 21-month debarment.

According to the World Bank, ADP omitted to disclose a conflict-of-interest relationship when submitting a proposal for a contract under the project, which is a fraudulent practices.

The $40 million World Bank project was designed to strengthen the staffing and institutional capacity of selected line ministries and central agencies performing core government function in Somalia.

As part of the settlement, ADP acknowledges responsibility for the underlying sanctionable practices and agrees to meet specified corporate compliance conditions as a condition for release from debarment, the World Bank said.

The company also agreed to develop and implement an integrity compliance program reflecting the principles set out in the World Bank Group Integrity Compliance Guidelines and to continue cooperating with the World Bank Group Integrity Vice Presidency.

The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the African Development Bank.

A list of all World Bank debarred entities and individuals is here.