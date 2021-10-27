Job: Senior Director, Ethics & Compliance

Job Title: Senior Director, Ethics & Compliance

Employer: Gartner, Inc.

Location: Stamford, Connecticut USA

Description: Support Gartner’s adherence to global legal standards and attendant policies and procedures. In this role, you will identify risks and help develop essential training, vital communications, and risk assessment plans. You will support and manage initiatives and projects in Ethics & Compliance, including third party risk management, updates to policies and contractual controls, and relevant training and communications. You will lead internal investigations and support interactions with state, local and national regulatory authorities . . . Continue reading