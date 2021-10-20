Jobs: Two openings at TRACE International

TRACE is a dynamic and growing company in Annapolis, Maryland, that provides practical and cost-effective anti-bribery compliance solutions for multinational companies and their commercial intermediaries.

Marketing Manager

Employer: TRACE International

Location: Remote

Description: Leads marketing for TRACE membership, due diligence services, training and accreditation. The Manager is responsible for lead generation, executing marketing plans, measuring and reporting results, and managing social media and the TRACE website. The ideal candidate understands how to build integrated marketing campaigns, is tech-savvy . . . Continue reading



_ _ _ _ _

Member Services Manager

Employer: TRACE International

Location: Remote

Description: A highly motivated, proactive and organized individual with excellent communication and presentation skills to manage our growing number of membership accounts in the U.S. and globally, boost membership retention and facilitate revenue generation. From conducting onboarding calls to navigating complex requests . . . Continue reading