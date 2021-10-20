 Skip to content

Editors

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Jobs: Two openings at TRACE International

TRACE is a dynamic and growing company in Annapolis, Maryland, that provides practical and cost-effective anti-bribery compliance solutions for multinational companies and their commercial intermediaries.

Marketing Manager

Employer: TRACE International

Location: Remote

Description: Leads marketing for TRACE membership, due diligence services, training and accreditation. The Manager is responsible for lead generation, executing marketing plans, measuring and reporting results, and managing social media and the TRACE website. The ideal candidate understands how to build integrated marketing campaigns, is tech-savvy . . . Continue reading

Member Services Manager

Employer: TRACE International

Location: Remote

Description: A highly motivated, proactive and organized individual with excellent communication and presentation skills to manage our growing number of membership accounts in the U.S. and globally, boost membership retention and facilitate revenue generation. From conducting onboarding calls to navigating complex requests . . . Continue reading

