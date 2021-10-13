 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

IACA now offering an anti-bribery and human rights online course

The International Anti-Corruption Academy, headquartered outside Vienna, Austria, is offering a four-week online course on Business, Human Rights, and Anti-Corruption.  

The course will explore the intersection of anti-bribery compliance and human rights due diligence. It will first cover the basics of international anti-bribery compliance at the level of both law and practice.

It will then explore the closely related but distinct phenomenon of corporate human rights due diligence, looking at leading global corporate human rights laws as well as leading human rights due diligence standards.

The course is structured as follows:

Week 1: The emergence of anti-corruption compliance

Week 2: The link between corruption and human rights and the Human Rights-Based Approach to corruption

Week 3: Human rights due diligence in the form of the United Nations Guiding Principles and in a variety of national laws

Week 4: The practical aspects of human rights due diligence.

The course will begin on October 18 and run through November 13. You may learn more about the course, and register, here.  

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

Comments are closed for this article!