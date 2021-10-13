IACA now offering an anti-bribery and human rights online course

The International Anti-Corruption Academy, headquartered outside Vienna, Austria, is offering a four-week online course on Business, Human Rights, and Anti-Corruption.

The course will explore the intersection of anti-bribery compliance and human rights due diligence. It will first cover the basics of international anti-bribery compliance at the level of both law and practice.

It will then explore the closely related but distinct phenomenon of corporate human rights due diligence, looking at leading global corporate human rights laws as well as leading human rights due diligence standards.

The course is structured as follows:

Week 1: The emergence of anti-corruption compliance

Week 2: The link between corruption and human rights and the Human Rights-Based Approach to corruption

Week 3: Human rights due diligence in the form of the United Nations Guiding Principles and in a variety of national laws

Week 4: The practical aspects of human rights due diligence.

The course will begin on October 18 and run through November 13. You may learn more about the course, and register, here.