Are you interested in being the next chair of the OECD Working Group on Bribery?

The OECD is looking for the next chair of the OECD Working Group on Bribery. Here’s everything you need to know.

The OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions (WGB) is a multilateral body that monitors the implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions (Convention) and related anti-bribery instruments. The Convention is the only legally binding instrument globally to focus on supplying bribes to foreign public officials.

The WGB, a recognized global leader in the fight against foreign bribery, comprises 44 Parties and serves as the Conference of Parties to the Convention. Through an open-ended, peer-driven monitoring mechanism, the WGB ensures that member countries thoroughly fulfill their international obligations to combat foreign bribery. The WGB review process culminates in country reports containing recommendations publicly available on the OECD website.

The WGB also develops good practices, including through horizontal and thematic studies, for preventing and detecting foreign bribery and enforcing foreign bribery laws, and engages with non-members, other OECD bodies, international organizations, and business and civil society as appropriate. Finally, the WGB provides, on the margins of its meetings, a forum for law enforcement officials to discuss good practices and horizontal issues relating to the investigation and prosecution of foreign bribery.

The WGB seeks to designate a dynamic individual to become its new Chair and lead the body in its weeklong, quarterly meetings (March, June, October, and December) and other events as necessary.

Main responsibilities

The primary responsibilities of the Chair – working closely with the OECD Anti-Corruption Division, which serves as the Secretariat to the WGB – include:

Chair or otherwise lead discussions of the WGB during and between its plenary meetings.

Lead the WGB in conducting its work, including the peer-review monitoring mechanism-related activities (e.g., support the discussion and adoption of the evaluation reports, participate in high-level missions, send correspondence on behalf of the WGB), and proactively propose solutions when necessary.

Play a leading role in developing and monitoring policy, good practices, and standards for the WGB.

Represent the WGB in relevant international fora, when appropriate, and engage with relevant stakeholders.

Steer the work of the WGB Management Group, which acts as a sounding board to assist the Chair in the conduct of ongoing work and in preparing the agenda and documents of the plenary meetings.

Candidate profile

Candidates should be citizens of a Party to the Convention1 and endorsed by a Party to the Convention, whether or not of their nationality. Parties can endorse as many candidates as they wish.

The ideal candidate should:

Be able to demonstrate technical legal expertise, extensive public or private professional experience, or academic credentials, preferably related to international corruption and foreign bribery issues. Extensive knowledge of the international legal framework and national laws to combat economic and financial crimes would be a strong asset.

Be able to take a rigorous and analytical approach and develop a deep understanding of all the matters that arise.

Be neutral, independent, and impartial.

Have international experience and standing with leadership, representation, negotiation, problem-solving, and consensus-building skills, if possible, in multilateral fora.

Be fluent in at least one of the two official languages of the OECD (English and French). An ability to engage in the other and knowledge of other languages would be considered an asset.

Demonstrate willingness, availability and ability to carry out this function and steer the monitoring process and other policy-related projects on foreign bribery undertaken by the WGB.

Terms and conditions

The successful candidate shall serve for a term of four years, renewable once. To ensure a smooth transition from the current Chairmanship, the successful candidate will be expected to attend the WGB meetings of October and December 2022 at the OECD headquarters in Paris and take the appointment as Chair in January 2023. Expenses in connection with the Chair’s duties will be covered, subject to the decision by the WGB; no other compensation will be paid. The successful candidate will be asked to complete a declaration on conflicts of interest twice a year.

Procedure for application

Candidates to the position must submit their C.V. and letter of motivation to the Secretariat of the WGB before October 31, 2021.

Applications and questions should be sent to:

Mr Patrick Moulette, Head, Anti-Corruption Division, Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, OECD at [email protected]

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an interview with the WGB in a plenary confidential session in March-June 2022, and asked to complete a form on conflicts of interest provided by the Secretariat.

This is an equal opportunity vacancy, and applications of all qualified candidates who are citizens of a Party to the Convention, irrespective of their racial or ethnic origin, opinions or beliefs, gender, sexual orientation, health or disabilities are welcome.

____

Member Parties to the Convention are: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States.