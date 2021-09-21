 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Consultant: Research Lead Wildlife Management Agency Internal Controls, Green Corruption programme

Job Title: Consultant: Research Lead Wildlife Management Agency Internal Controls, Green Corruption programme

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Remote

Description: The Green Corruption programme is looking for a Lead Consultant to work on a research engagement. The project will study the internal controls/anti-corruption compliance programs in wildlife management agencies in Peru, Malawi and Uganda under the context provided through previously developed political economy analyses (PEAs) in the three countries. The Lead Consultant will be working with the Basel-based Green Corruption team and with in-country consultants in Malawi, Uganda and Peru. . . Continue reading

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

Comments are closed for this article!