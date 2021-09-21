Job: Consultant: Research Lead Wildlife Management Agency Internal Controls, Green Corruption programme

Job Title: Consultant: Research Lead Wildlife Management Agency Internal Controls, Green Corruption programme

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Remote

Description: The Green Corruption programme is looking for a Lead Consultant to work on a research engagement. The project will study the internal controls/anti-corruption compliance programs in wildlife management agencies in Peru, Malawi and Uganda under the context provided through previously developed political economy analyses (PEAs) in the three countries. The Lead Consultant will be working with the Basel-based Green Corruption team and with in-country consultants in Malawi, Uganda and Peru. . . Continue reading