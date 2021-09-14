 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Vice President, Global Compliance

Job Title: Vice President, Global Compliance

Employer: ViacomCBS, Inc.

Location: New York, New York USA

Description: Reporting to the Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, ViacomCBS, the Vice President, Global Compliance is responsible for promoting and giving to a strong culture of ethics and compliance at ViacomCBS. Specifically, this person will have responsibility for conducting internal compliance investigations; developing and implementing the company’s 3rd party management system, including due diligence and monitoring procedures; providing advice on compliance-related business risks . . . Continue reading

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

Comments are closed for this article!