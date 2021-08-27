Jobs: Qurate Retail Group

Job Title: Senior Privacy Risk & Compliance Analyst

Employer: Qurate Retail Group

Location: West Chester, Pennsylvania (Temporarily Remote)

Description: Conduct privacy assessment of QRG general internal uses of personal data; conduct data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) for higher risk internal uses of personal data or where required by law; collaborate with privacy transaction team where DPIAs include third parties; lead regular reviews of previously completed DPIAs to identify and assess changes; provide legal privacy support for data mapping activities. . . Continue reading

– – – – –

Job Title: Senior Privacy Third Party Risk & Transaction Analyst

Employer: Qurate Retail Group

Location: West Chester, Pennsylvania (Temporarily Remote)

Description: Conduct and complete third-party privacy assessments for QRG and identify high-risk third-party assessments. Conduct data privacy audits and data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) for QRG with respect to third parties and provide support for remediation checkups from audits. . . Continue reading