 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Jobs: Qurate Retail Group

Job Title: Senior Privacy Risk & Compliance Analyst

Employer: Qurate Retail Group

Location: West Chester, Pennsylvania (Temporarily Remote)

Description: Conduct privacy assessment of QRG general internal uses of personal data; conduct data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) for higher risk internal uses of personal data or where required by law; collaborate with privacy transaction team where DPIAs include third parties; lead regular reviews of previously completed DPIAs to identify and assess changes; provide legal privacy support for data mapping activities. . . Continue reading

– – – – –

Job Title: Senior Privacy Third Party Risk & Transaction Analyst

Employer: Qurate Retail Group

Location: West Chester, Pennsylvania (Temporarily Remote)

Description: Conduct and complete third-party privacy assessments for QRG and identify high-risk third-party assessments. Conduct data privacy audits and data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) for QRG with respect to third parties and provide support for remediation checkups from audits. . . Continue reading

 

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

Comments are closed for this article!