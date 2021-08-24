 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Eight companies disclose new FCPA investigations

So far in 2021, eight companies, all from different industries, have disclosed new FCPA investigations.

Among the industries represented in the new investigations are petrochemicals, technology, pharmaceuticals, beverages, life sciences, and renewable energy, according to FCPA Tracker.

Seven of the companies have disclosed countries involved in the investigations.

The nine countries mentioned are China, Mexico, Thailand, Brazil, Ukraine, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, and Japan.

All eight new FCPA investigations disclosed by issuers in 2021 remain active and open, according to the companies.

Since January 2020, a total of 12 companies have disclosed new FCPA investigations.

Three FCPA investigations first disclosed in 2020 are now closed following enforcement actions. Those are Cardinal Health, Inc., Sargeant Marine Inc., and J&F Investimentos S.A.

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

Comments are closed for this article!