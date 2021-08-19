 Skip to content

Editors

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Attorney Advisor for Visa Restriction Cases

Job Title: Attorney Advisor for Visa Restriction Cases

Employer: Department of State

Location: Washington, D.C. USA

Description: The Department of State Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) is seeking highly motivated, highly qualified individuals for the Attorney Advisor for Visa Restriction Cases Personal Services Contract (PSC) located in Washington, DC. The Attorney Advisor will perform broad and extensive assignments related to complex legal issues, namely conducting a thorough and timely legal review of proposed anticorruption visa restriction cases and providing other kinds of legal support to INL, subject to the concurrence of the Assistant Legal Advisor or his or her designee . . . Continue Reading

