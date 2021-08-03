 Skip to content

IACA now accepting applications for three masters programs

The International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), based outside Vienna, Austria, is now accepting applications for three masters programs.

IACA gathers anti-corruption professionals from around the world for advanced academic and practical training. The faculty includes distinguished academics and practitioners from a wide variety of disciplines, institutions, and countries. Courses remain online, offered in modules designed to accommodate the schedules of working professionals.

IACA now offers three distinct masters degrees: the Master in Anti-Corruption Studies (MACS); the International Master in Anti-Corruption Compliance and Collective Action (IMACC); and the new Master in Anti-Corruption and Diplomacy (MACD).

IACA is still accepting scholarship applications from Least Developed Countries as defined by the United Nations, and from IACA State Parties that the World Bank Classification of Countries by Income classifies as Lower-Middle- and Upper-Middle-Income Economies.

As a long-time IACA faculty member who has taught and lectured to many people in many places, I can testify that what IACA offers is rare if not absolutely unique: professionals with years of anti-corruption experience, hailing from remarkably diverse cultures and government systems, united by a common language and a common anti-corruption ethic.

It’s worth exploring. See the IACA webpage.

