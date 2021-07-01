Job: Senior Asset Recovery Specialist, Sub-Saharan Africa

Job Title: Senior Asset Recovery Specialist, Sub-Saharan Africa

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Sub-Saharan Africa, exact location TBD

Description: The presence of ICAR experts in the Sub-Saharan Africa region dates back to 2014. Since then, we have been providing case-based mentoring, institutional strengthening, training, and legal and policy reform support to anti-corruption institutions in Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and, most recently, Zimbabwe, through various donor-funded programs. To build on the work done to date, and due to the expansion of selected programmes to include multiple agencies, we are looking for a full-time Senior Asset Recovery Specialist to strengthen these institutions’ capacity, with a particular focus on prosecution and asset recovery strategy and practice . . . Continue reading