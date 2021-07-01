 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Senior Asset Recovery Specialist, Sub-Saharan Africa

Job Title: Senior Asset Recovery Specialist, Sub-Saharan Africa

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Sub-Saharan Africa, exact location TBD

Description: The presence of ICAR experts in the Sub-Saharan Africa region dates back to 2014. Since then, we have been providing case-based mentoring, institutional strengthening, training, and legal and policy reform support to anti-corruption institutions in Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and, most recently, Zimbabwe, through various donor-funded programs. To build on the work done to date, and due to the expansion of selected programmes to include multiple agencies, we are looking for a full-time Senior Asset Recovery Specialist to strengthen these institutions’ capacity, with a particular focus on prosecution and asset recovery strategy and practice . . . Continue reading

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

Comments are closed for this article!