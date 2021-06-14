 Skip to content

Harry Cassin
Andy Spalding
Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Bill Steinman
Richard L. Cassin
Elizabeth K. Spahn
Cody Worthington
Julie DiMauro
Thomas Fox
Marc Alain Bohn
Bill Waite
Shruti J. Shah
Russell A. Stamets
Richard Bistrong
Eric Carlson
Job: Compliance Expert

Job Title: Compliance Expert

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Basel, Switzerland

Description: The Compliance Expert will have a dual role. First, he/she will provide Collective Action and general anti-corruption expertise to support a project funded by the Siemens Integrity Initiative. Among other activities, the project aims to contribute to the prevention of corruption and the promotion of responsible business by leveraging the Basel Institute’s leadership and experience in Collective Action to mentor and support other current and potential Collective Action leaders. . . Continue reading

