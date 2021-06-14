Job: Compliance Expert

Job Title: Compliance Expert

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Basel, Switzerland

The Compliance Expert will have a dual role. First, he/she will provide Collective Action and general anti-corruption expertise to support a project funded by the Siemens Integrity Initiative. Among other activities, the project aims to contribute to the prevention of corruption and the promotion of responsible business by leveraging the Basel Institute's leadership and experience in Collective Action to mentor and support other current and potential Collective Action leaders.