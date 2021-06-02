 Skip to content

Popular compliance e-learning series wins prestigious training award (and is now available to everyone)

The ethics and compliance e-learning series, Compliance Corner, has won a Silver Telly award for Corporate Training, honoring excellence in video and television content across all screens.

Compliance Corner was chosen from over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, with a 15 percent increase in entries from the prior year. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts, including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry.

Telly Awards Director Sabrina Dridje acknowledged the difficulties of 2020 but said: “Creativity cannot be stopped. Collaboration will always prevail. New ideas and stories will always find a way to break through to an audience.”

The award-winning Compliance Corner series consists of short vignettes that speak directly to audiences at any level. The videos have been produced to complement existing ethics and compliance training initiatives. They can be integrated with existing e-learning content, embedded as stand-alone training, or provide an enhancement to live training, whether in a virtual, in-person, or hybrid environment.

The series — currently being utilized by multinationals globally — is available for short- or long-term licensing.

Here’s the one-minute trailer for Compliance Corner, and feel free to turn up the volume as the music for the entire series is an original composition by David Bessler, who co-composed and co-produced the music for Apple TV’s recent release “The Me You Can’t See.”

Subtitles are available in English, Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Arabic, Czech, Dutch, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish.

To request a demo, a licensing fee schedule, or to learn more about Compliance Corner, please click here

