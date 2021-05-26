 Skip to content

What’s new on the FCPA Top Ten List?

What stands out on the FCPA Blog’s list of the ten biggest FCPA cases of all time?

There are two banks on the current top ten list — Goldman Sachs is number one and SocGen is number ten.

Telecoms occupy four spots on the list, the most for any industry group.

Six of the top ten cases date from 2018 or later.

The oldest entry is from 2008 — Siemens’ groundbreaking $800 million resolution.

Five FCPA settlements have now reached a billion dollars or more, and it takes at least $585 million to even appear in the current top ten.

(A detailed methodology of how we calculate FCPA settlement amounts is here.)

——

Here are the ten biggest FCPA cases of all time based on penalties and disgorgement assessed in the U.S. enforcement documents:

  1. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (United States): $3.3 billion in 2020
  2. Airbus SE (Netherlands/France): $2.09 billion in 2020.
  3. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Brazil): $1.78 billion in 2018.
  4. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden): $1.06 billion in 2019.
  5. Telia Company AB (Sweden): $1.01 billion in 2017.
  6. MTS (Russia): $850 million in 2019.
  7. Siemens (Germany): $800 million in 2008.
  8. VimpelCom (Netherlands): $795 million in 2016.
  9. Alstom (France): $772 million in 2014.
  10. Société Générale S.A. (France): $585 million in 2018.

Every corporate FCPA enforcement action sortable by size, year, HQ country, industry, and countries involved is available to subscribers of FCPA Blog+.

