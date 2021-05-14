 Skip to content

Editors

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Senior Investigator

Job Title: Senior Investigator

Employer: Nokia

Location: New Jersey USA

Description: Passion for compliance and help to drive our best-in-class investigations program. The Role involves analyzing concerns raised, developing robust investigation plans, and conducting timely investigations, including performing detailed data and document reviews, as well as conducting face-to-face and virtual interviews. The Role requires ongoing management of a docket of cases, preparation of case closure reports and other reports reflecting investigation statistics and status . . . Continue reading

