Job: Project Manager, Ethics & Compliance

Job Title: Project Manager, Ethics & Compliance

Employer: Lenovo

Location: Morrisville, North Carolina USA (Temporarily Remote)

Description: A US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 55,000+ employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. To help enforce our core values of integrity and trust, Lenovo is seeking a dynamic Staff Project Manager, Ethics and Compliance, to play a key role in Lenovo’s global ethics and compliance program . . . Continue reading