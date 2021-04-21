Country Count for the Top Ten list (April 2021)

We’ve tabulated all countries reported in connection with the ten enforcement actions that comprise the latest FCPA Blog Top Ten list. Twenty-six different countries appear. Four of those countries are mentioned three times, and three appear twice.

Here are the countries reported in enforcement actions on the latest Top Ten list:

China (3) Indonesia (3) Saudi Arabia (3) Uzbekistan (3) Malaysia (2) Taiwan (2) Vietnam (2) Argentina Austria Bangladesh Brazil Djibouti Germany Ghana Iraq Israel Kazakhstan Kuwait Libya Mexico Nigeria Russia Sri Lanka The Bahamas Tunisia Venezuela

Here is the latest list of the ten biggest FCPA cases of all time based on penalties and disgorgement assessed in the U.S. enforcement documents:

All research courtesy of FCPA Blog+.