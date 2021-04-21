 Skip to content

Country Count for the Top Ten list (April 2021)

We’ve tabulated all countries reported in connection with the ten enforcement actions that comprise the latest FCPA Blog Top Ten list. Twenty-six different countries appear. Four of those countries are mentioned three times, and three appear twice.

Here are the countries reported in enforcement actions on the latest Top Ten list:

    1. China (3)
    2. Indonesia (3)
    3. Saudi Arabia (3)
    4. Uzbekistan (3)
    5. Malaysia (2)
    6. Taiwan (2)
    7. Vietnam (2)
    8. Argentina
    9. Austria
    10. Bangladesh
    11. Brazil
    12. Djibouti
    13. Germany
    14. Ghana
    15. Iraq
    16. Israel
    17. Kazakhstan
    18. Kuwait
    19. Libya
    20. Mexico
    21. Nigeria
    22. Russia
    23. Sri Lanka
    24. The Bahamas
    25. Tunisia
    26. Venezuela

Here is the latest list of the ten biggest FCPA cases of all time based on penalties and disgorgement assessed in the U.S. enforcement documents:

  1. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.: $3.3 billion in 2020
  2. Airbus SE: $2.09 billion in 2020
  3. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras: $1.78 billion in 2018
  4. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson: $1.06 billion in 2019
  5. Telia Company AB: $1.01 billion in 2017
  6. MTS: $850 million in 2019
  7. Siemens: $800 million in 2008
  8. VimpelCom: $795 million in 2016
  9. Alstom: $772 million in 2014
  10. Société Générale S.A.: $585 million in 2018

All research courtesy of FCPA Blog+.

