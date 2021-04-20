 Skip to content

Quiz Results: How well do you know your anti-corruption enforcement and compliance acronyms?

The FCPA Blog received over 1,000 responses to last week’s quiz. How did you compare with the rest of the community? Here are the results.

The average score was 15.11. Just 30 submissions received a perfect score of 20.

Below is a breakdown of how each question was answered, not necessarily the correct answer on top.

I’d like to thank everyone who participated in the quiz and for their positive feedback. We hoped it would be a bit of fun for the community, and it was.

These results are as of the date of publication. We are not publishing the answer key as organizations have let us know they plan on using this quiz and we want to keep the playing field level.

The answer key is permanently available on FCPA Blog+.

