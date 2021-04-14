 Skip to content

Innovative compliance e-learning series now open to everyone

The newly released Compliance Corner video library is a real-world compliance and ethics training series told through the front-line perspective. Following a successful launch, Compliance Corner is now available to all companies and other organizations.

This unique video training series consists of short vignettes that speak directly to audiences at any level. It has been produced to complement existing ethics and compliance training initiatives.

The vignettes can be integrated with existing e-learning content, embedded as stand-alone training, or as a complement to live training, whether in a virtual, in-person, or hybrid environment.

As the Compliance Corner library continues to grow, adding more voices from the front-lines over time, new vignettes will automatically be added to the library and available to all existing and new subscribers. 

Here’s the one minute trailer for the Compliance Corner series:

Subtitles are available in English, Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Arabic, Czech, Dutch, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish.

To request a demo, or a licensing fee schedule, or to learn more about Compliance Corner, please click here

