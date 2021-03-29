 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Associate General Counsel, Ethics and Compliance

Job Title: Associate General Counsel, Ethics and Compliance

Employer: Bloom Energy

Location: San Jose, California USA

Description: Our mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable globally. Our company is filled with smart and innovative thinkers and doers, and we never stop striving to improve our technology, to expand and improve our company performance, and to develop and support the many talented employees that serve our mission! We are looking for a Associate General Counsel, Ethics and Compliance to join our team in one of today’s most exciting technologies. This role will report to the EVP, General Counsel and Secretary and based in the United States. . . Continue reading

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

Comments are closed for this article!