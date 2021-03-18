Toyota discloses ‘possible anti-bribery violations’

Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation said in an SEC filing Thursday that it reported “possible anti-bribery violations” to the DOJ and SEC.

The world’s biggest car maker said the possible violations “related to a Thai subsidiary.”

The disclosure, first reported by FCPA Tracker, said Toyota first reported the potential bribery to U.S. authorities in April 2020.

Toyota said it is cooperating with the DOJ and SEC investigations.

The world’s biggest carmaker has about 360,000 employees worldwide. In 2020, company revenues were $275.4 billion.

Toyota didn’t provide other details about the “possible anti-bribery violations” or say why it waited nearly a year to disclose the investigation to investors.

The disclosure appeared in a “Preliminary Prospectus Supplement” for new debt instruments.

Toyota securities trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TM, and in Japan and London.

Thursday’s disclosure said, “Toyota cannot predict the scope, duration or outcome of the matter at this time.”