 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Toyota discloses ‘possible anti-bribery violations’

Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation said in an SEC filing Thursday that it reported “possible anti-bribery violations” to the DOJ and SEC.

The world’s biggest car maker said the possible violations “related to a Thai subsidiary.”

The disclosure, first reported by FCPA Tracker, said Toyota first reported the potential bribery to U.S. authorities in April 2020.

Toyota said it is cooperating with the DOJ and SEC investigations.

The world’s biggest carmaker has about 360,000 employees worldwide. In 2020, company revenues were $275.4 billion.

Toyota didn’t provide other details about the “possible anti-bribery violations” or say why it waited nearly a year to disclose the investigation to investors.

The disclosure appeared in a “Preliminary Prospectus Supplement” for new debt instruments.

Toyota securities trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TM, and in Japan and London.

Thursday’s disclosure said, “Toyota cannot predict the scope, duration or outcome of the matter at this time.”

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *