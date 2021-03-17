 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Benchmarking Alert: Here’s the full Novartis anti-bribery policy

Novartis updated its anti-bribery policy four months after the Swiss pharma paid $346.7 million to resolve FCPA offenses in Greece, Vietnam, and South Korea. Here are some interesting details from the latest version.

1. No gifts, even culturally-appropriate unbranded ones.

Gifts of any kind including personal gifts, cultural acknowledgements or promotional aids etc., whether branded or unbranded, must not be provided to Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) or their family members.

2. Use the “front page” test to avoid embarrassment.

Before giving a gift or providing hospitality or entertainment to anyone, consider whether the reputation of Novartis, yourself, or the recipient is likely to be damaged if news of the gift, hospitality, or entertainment appeared on the front page of a newspaper. If this would embarrass either Novartis or the recipient, do not proceed.

3. No facilitating payments, even if legal. 

Novartis prohibits facilitation payments, irrespective of whether local law permits facilitation payments.

This policy is similar to Apple. In contrast, Tesla might approve some facilitating payments.

4. Public vs. Private? Not so different. 

Novartis does not distinguish between public officials and employees of private sector organizations so far as bribery is concerned; however, it is important to recognize that public officials are often subject to rules and restrictions that do not apply to persons who operate in the private sector.

5. In some places, every healthcare professional is a public official.

In some countries, doctors, pharmacists, clinical trials investigators, and nurses are public officials irrespective of whether they are working at a government institution.

– – – – –

View more anti-corruption policy benchmarks here.

Here’s the full six-page anti-bribery policy:

novartis-anti-bribery-policy

 

Click here to download the Novartis anti-bribery policy.

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *