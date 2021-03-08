 Skip to content

Job: Corruption Prevention Specialist

Job Title: Corruption Prevention Specialist

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Lilongwe, Malawi

Description: The Prevention Specialist is a combined technical advisory and coordination role, supporting the development, implementation and delivery of TSOC corruption prevention activities in Malawi. The Prevention Specialist will support the respective technical teams of the Basel Institute and TSOC partner organisations to develop proposed corruption prevention activities, and will directly support the implementation of approved corruption prevention activities in Malawi . . . Continue reading

