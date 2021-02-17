Cisco discloses investigation of alleged payments to foreign officials

Cisco Systems, Inc. said in an SEC filing Tuesday that it is investigating allegations that former employees in China ran a “self-enrichment scheme” that may also involve payments to employees of state-owned enterprises.

The San Jose, California-based networking giant said it has “voluntarily disclosed this investigation” to the DOJ and SEC.

The filing was posted Tuesday by FCPA Tracker.

“We take such allegations very seriously and we are providing results of our investigation to the DOJ and SEC,” the company said.

Cisco said the outcome of the investigation is “currently not determinable.”

It said the investigation isn’t expected to have a material adverse effect on its consolidated financial position, results of operations, or cash flows.

Cisco has 75,000 employees worldwide. Revenues last year were about $52 billion.

The company said the alleged self-enrichment scheme involved “now-former employees in China.”

“Some of those employees are also alleged to have made or directed payments from the funds they received to various third parties, including employees of state-owned enterprises,” according to the disclosure.

Cisco Systems disclosed an FCPA-related investigation regarding operations in Russia and some CIS countries in 2014. The company said in September 2016 that the DOJ and SEC wouldn’t bring FCPA enforcement actions following the investigation.