Resource Alert: Turkish translation of DOJ guidance for evaluating compliance programs

The Ethics and Reputation Society of Turkey has translated the DOJ’s June 2020 Guidance for the Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs.
The unofficial translation includes both English and Turkish and can be downloaded here.DoJ-Guideline-Turkish
Unofficial translations of the 2020 Guidance for the Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs are also available in French, Spanish, and Chinese.
Our thanks to the Ethics and Reputation Society of Turkey for making this resource available to readers.
