Editors

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Enterprise Relationship Executive

Job Title: Enterprise Relationship Executive

Employer: Lextegrity

Location: Remote

Description: We are looking for an Enterprise Relationship Executive to drive sales of our innovative SaaS software solution to in-house compliance, audit and investigations teams. The ideal individual has established sales experience, either with an accounting or law firm or existing GRC software vendor, as well as domain experience in the compliance space, to have in-depth conversations with in-house buyers. The role will be a close partner to our CEO and serve as a central sales leader in the organization . . . Continue reading

