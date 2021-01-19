Job: Senior Asset Recovery Specialist (Ukraine)

Job Title: Senior Asset Recovery Specialist (Ukraine)

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

Description: Responsibilities include providing in-country liaison to beneficiary agencies in Ukraine. Providing case specific advice to beneficiary agencies on corruption / financial crime cases and facilitate international co-operation, through formal and informal means. Liaise with and support ICAR HQ-based experts in providing case-specific advice to beneficiaries. Supporting the organization and delivery of ICAR training in Kyiv . . . Continue reading