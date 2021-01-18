 Skip to content

Job: Sales Director, Due Diligence

Job Title: Sales Director, Due Diligence

Employer: Control Risks

Location: United States (Remote)

Description: Seeking a dynamic and entrepreneurial sales professional to drive new business growth for third-party due diligence programmes in the Americas (North and Latin America). Working as part of the global leadership team and with the regional team, the successful candidate will help shape the future of our third-party due diligence business across the region. . . Continue reading

