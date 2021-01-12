 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.59.08+PM

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Vice President of Global Compliance

Job Title: Vice President of Global Compliance

Employer: Hanesbrands Inc.

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina USA (Temporarily Remote)

Description: This role provides leadership, direction, and strategy for Hanesbrands’ global compliance initiatives and priorities and will be primarily responsible for overseeing the Company’s global ethics and compliance (GEC) program, including the Company’s program for the ethics and compliance of owned and contracted suppliers of the Company’s products and services. . . Continue reading

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *