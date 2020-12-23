 Skip to content

Editors

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Job: Senior Due Diligence Analyst

Job Title: Senior Due Diligence Analyst

Employer: Ascendant Program Services, LLC

Job Location: Arlington, Virginia USA (Temporarily Remote)

Description: Investigate and review adverse media pertaining to financial crimes, AML, bribery/corruption, FCPA violations, OFAC sanctions issues, etc. Assess materiality of findings based on strong understanding of U.S. regulatory framework and potential reputational risk. Perform in-depth analysis of foreign entities and U.S. companies and their beneficial owners, draft clear and concise written summaries and analysis of investigative findings . . . Continue reading

