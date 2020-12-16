How to prepare for the EU Whistleblowing Protection Directive

The EU Whistleblower Protection Directive sets out minimum standards for how organizations should handle whistleblowers’ reports, respond to these reports, and protect the whistleblowers. Because Member States are obligated to adopt this Directive into their national legislation by December 17, 2021, organizations should already ensure that their whistleblowing strategy is compliant with the Directive — while closely monitoring the adoption of the Directive in the EU countries where they operate.

By creating an “Ombuds” function, organizations in the scope of the Directive may appropriately tackle one of the key principles in the Directive: if structured properly within the organization, the Ombuds function can ensure that reports are followed by “competent” personnel that maintain a significant level of “independence” and “neutrality” in relation to other functions in the organization.

An Ombuds function can provide many other advantages to organizations, including:

Instilling more trust in the system: as part of its responsibilities, this independent and neutral function fosters the organization’s speak-up culture and ensures confidentiality and non-retaliation, thereby encouraging whistleblowers to report internally rather than externally

Allowing better management of whistleblower reports (if channeled centrally to the Ombuds function)

Providing better information to management and the Board on compliance and cultural risks, and

Advising the organization on how to improve its policies, processes, systems, and governance.

When creating its Ombuds function, an organization must be careful in establishing the governance and operation of the function.

In particular, the Ombuds function must: