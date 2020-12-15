 Skip to content

Getting to $6.4 billion: 2020’s corporate FCPA enforcement actions ranked by size

There have been a dozen corporate FCPA enforcement actions this year, including two of the biggest resolutions ever.

All case values are based strictly on penalties assessed and disgorgement ordered by the DOJ and SEC as reflected in charging and settlement documents. A detailed methodology of how we calculate FCPA settlement amounts is here.

Here are the top five 2020 corporate FCPA cases ranked by size, according to data provided by FCPA Blog+.

  1. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.  – $3,321,388,000
  2. Airbus Group SE – $2,091,978,881
  3. Novartis AG – $346,725,000
  4. J&F Investimentos S.A. – $285,363,591
  5. Vitol Inc. – $135,000,000

The total value of the twelve 2020 corporate FCPA enforcement actions to date is $6,416,204,365. Details for all the enforcement actions so far in 2020 — including individuals — are available to FCPA Blog+ members.

