Job: VP of Global Compliance

Job Title: VP of Global Compliance

Employer: SharkNinja Operating LLC

Location: Needham, Massachusetts USA

Description: Provide leadership, direction, and strategy for SharkNinja’s global compliance initiatives and priorities. The VP of Global Compliance will ensure that SharkNinja’s strategies, structures, and processes are always operating according to specific rules and regulations so as to prevent illegal, immoral or improper conduct at all levels. This person will be a member of an innovative, highly efficient, and business-oriented team . . . Continue reading