 Skip to content

Editors

Harry20Cassin20Managing20Editor-229x300

Harry Cassin
Publisher and Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.01.41+PM

Andy Spalding
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.59.08+PM

Jessica Tillipman
Senior Editor

WILLIAM B.F. STEINMAN

Bill Steinman
Senior Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.16.41+PM

Richard L. Cassin
Editor at Large

Elizabeth K. Spahn

Elizabeth K. Spahn
Editor Emeritus

Cody Worthington

Cody Worthington
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.28.51+PM

Julie DiMauro
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.44.07+PM

Thomas Fox
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.46.31+PM

Marc Alain Bohn
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.33.28+PM

Bill Waite
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-08-18+at+6.34.39+AM

Shruti J. Shah
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+1.13.40+PM

Russell A. Stamets
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+3.09.39+PM

Richard Bistrong
Contributing Editor

Screen+Shot+2017-02-14+at+12.49.07+PM

Eric Carlson
Contributing Editor

Jobs: Three openings in a specialist center of the Basel Institute on Governance

ICAR is a specialist center of the Basel Institute on Governance that works with countries around the world to strengthen their capacities to recover stolen assets. Particular emphasis is placed on hands-on mentoring to assist with financial investigations and with developing suitable strategies for prosecution and the confiscation of assets.

_ _ _ _ _

 

Senior Financial Investigation Specialist, Malawi

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Lilongwe, Malawi

Description: The post holder will provide technical assistance to develop the financial investigation and asset tracing capacity of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and in particular to the Fiscal and Fraud Unit (FFU) and the Dangerous Drugs Unit (DDU) of the MPS . . . Continue reading

_ _ _ _ _

 

Financial Data Analyst, Malawi

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Lilongwe, Malawi

Description: The Financial Data Analyst will strengthen the data analysis capabilities of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in Malawi with a view to enhancing the detection and prevention of corruption, as well as advance the investigation and prosecution of criminal and proceeds of crime cases . . . Continue reading

_ _ _ _ _

 

Senior Asset Recovery Specialist – Non-Conviction Based Forfeiture, Malawi

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Lilongwe, Malawi

Description: The Senior Asset Recovery Specialist will be expected to support competent authorities to pursue non-conviction based forfeiture (NCBF) cases in accordance with provisions of the Financial Crimes Act (FCA) and the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA) of Malawi. He/she will be required to provide case-based mentoring, training, and legal and policy advice to prosecutors in the various competent authorities . . . Continue reading

Share this post

LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *