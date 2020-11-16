Jobs: Three openings in a specialist center of the Basel Institute on Governance

ICAR is a specialist center of the Basel Institute on Governance that works with countries around the world to strengthen their capacities to recover stolen assets. Particular emphasis is placed on hands-on mentoring to assist with financial investigations and with developing suitable strategies for prosecution and the confiscation of assets.

_ _ _ _ _

Senior Financial Investigation Specialist, Malawi

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Lilongwe, Malawi

Description: The post holder will provide technical assistance to develop the financial investigation and asset tracing capacity of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and in particular to the Fiscal and Fraud Unit (FFU) and the Dangerous Drugs Unit (DDU) of the MPS . . . Continue reading

_ _ _ _ _

Financial Data Analyst, Malawi

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Lilongwe, Malawi

Description: The Financial Data Analyst will strengthen the data analysis capabilities of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in Malawi with a view to enhancing the detection and prevention of corruption, as well as advance the investigation and prosecution of criminal and proceeds of crime cases . . . Continue reading

_ _ _ _ _

Senior Asset Recovery Specialist – Non-Conviction Based Forfeiture, Malawi

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Lilongwe, Malawi

Description: The Senior Asset Recovery Specialist will be expected to support competent authorities to pursue non-conviction based forfeiture (NCBF) cases in accordance with provisions of the Financial Crimes Act (FCA) and the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA) of Malawi. He/she will be required to provide case-based mentoring, training, and legal and policy advice to prosecutors in the various competent authorities . . . Continue reading