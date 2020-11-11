Resource Alert: Spanish translation of updated DOJ guidance for evaluating compliance programs

Mexico City-based law firm Litigio Estratégico y Compliance has updated the Spanish translation of the DOJ’s June 2020 Guidance for the Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs.

The unofficial translation includes both English and Spanish, and can be downloaded here.

Our thanks to Luis Dantón Martínez, a founding partner of LEC México, who is a regular contributor to the FCPA Blog, for making this updated resource available to readers. Marco Portillo also contributed to this update.