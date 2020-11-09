Resource Alert: Facing justice and moving on

Richard Bistrong talks with Richard L. Cassin about the emotional side of his decision to plead guilty to an FCPA-related charge and cooperate with the DOJ. Why did he make that decision? What role has “restorative justice” played in his life since the guilty plea? And how did he put bitterness and blame behind him?

This exclusive FCPA Blog+ video is publicly available until

November 14, 2020.

This video has Spanish, German, Portuguese, Chinese, English, and French subtitles.

