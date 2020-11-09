 Skip to content

Resource Alert: Facing justice and moving on

Richard Bistrong talks with Richard L. Cassin about the emotional side of his decision to plead guilty to an FCPA-related charge and cooperate with the DOJ. Why did he make that decision? What role has “restorative justice” played in his life since the guilty plea? And how did he put bitterness and blame behind him?

This exclusive FCPA Blog+ video is publicly available until
November 14, 2020. 

This video has Spanish, German, Portuguese, Chinese, English, and French subtitles.

FCPA Blog+ members have unlimited access to the video library that covers topics including: The Travel Act, why FCPA defendants plead guilty, the use of agents, the local law defense, corporate mens rea, journalistic standards, and more.

Members also have exclusive access to the FCPA Blog’s Annual Enforcement Reports, Enforcement Index, the FCPA Expert Certification Exam, and more.

To learn more about why you should become a member of FCPA Blog+, click here.

For instant access, Join FCPA Blog+ Today.

