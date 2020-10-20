Job: Senior Justice Advisor

Job Title: Senior Justice Advisor
Employer: U.S. Department of State
Location: Podgorica, Montenegro
Description: Senior Justice Advisor to U.S. Embassy Podgorica who will serve a central role in developing and implementing INL programs to support Montenegro’s judicial reforms and other rule-of-law initiatives that will help further Montenegro’s progress towards EU membership. This program will focus on developing the capacity of Montenegro to fight corruption and organized crime through mentoring and practical training for prosecutors, judges, key regulatory officials, and civil society. . . Continue reading
No comment yet, add your voice below!