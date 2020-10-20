Job: Senior Justice Advisor

Job Title: Senior Justice Advisor

Employer: U.S. Department of State

Location: Podgorica, Montenegro

Description: Senior Justice Advisor to U.S. Embassy Podgorica who will serve a central role in developing and implementing INL programs to support Montenegro’s judicial reforms and other rule-of-law initiatives that will help further Montenegro’s progress towards EU membership. This program will focus on developing the capacity of Montenegro to fight corruption and organized crime through mentoring and practical training for prosecutors, judges, key regulatory officials, and civil society. . . Continue reading