With J&F, 2020 becomes the biggest year in FCPA history

Last Wednesday, J&F Investimentos S.A. and a subsidiary agreed to pay a total of $285 million to settle FCPA charges brought by the SEC and DOJ. With that settlement, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act hit its two biggest milestones yet.

The first milestone: 2020 has officially become the largest year ever for FCPA settlements, with resolutions worth $2.94 billion. Falling to second place is 2019, with total settlements valued at $2.9 billion.

So far in 2020, there have been nine FCPA corporate settlements, compared to fourteen in 2019.

The second milestone: The J&F settlement pushed total FCPA penalties — since the Act’s inception in 1977 — to over $20 billion. About 90 percent of that amount is attributable to enforcement actions over the last ten years.

Here’s a look at FCPA enforcement amounts by decades:

Decade Total Settlements 70s $50,000 80s $6.3 million 90s $31 million 2000s $1.8 billion 2010s $15.4 billion 2020s (so far) $2.9 billion

