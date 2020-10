Job: Ethics & Compliance Manager/Counsel

Job Title: Ethics & Compliance Manager/Counsel

Employer: YETI Coolers

Location: Austin, Texas USA

Description: The Ethics & Compliance Manager/Counsel will help implement and execute YETI’s Ethics & Compliance program globally. This individual will support YETI’s business activities while ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations in an efficient and proactive manner, with a focus on anti-bribery, sanctions, and import/export compliance . . . Continue reading