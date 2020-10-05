Jobs: Basel Institute on Governance

Job Title: Senior Asset Recovery Specialist (Non-Conviction Based Forfeiture) – Latin America

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Lima, Peru

Description: This position will be dedicated full-time to the NCBF advocacy and technical assistance programme in Latin America described above. The post holder will work under the supervision of the Head of Latin America and in close partnership with his/her peer for Lusophone countries . . . Continue reading

– – – – –

Job Title: Legal Specialist (Non-Conviction Based Forfeiture) – Latin America

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Lima, Peru

Description: This position will be dedicated to a significant extent to supporting the NCBF advocacy and technical assistance programme in Latin America described above. The post holder will work under the supervision of the Head of Latin America and the Senior Asset Recovery Specialist (Non-Conviction Based Forfeiture) . . . Continue reading

– – – – –

Job Title: Asset Recovery Specialist

Employer: Basel Institute on Governance

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

Description: Providing in-country liaison to beneficiary agencies in Ukraine; Acting as liaison for and supporting ICAR HQ-based experts in providing case-specific advice to beneficiaries; Supporting the organisation and delivery of ICAR training in Kyiv, and identifying other suitable partners for additional capacity building partnerships in Ukraine. . . Continue reading